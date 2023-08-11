TradeUP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:UPTD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TradeUP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:UPTD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, an increase of 3,383.3% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

TradeUP Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UPTD traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.01. 7,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,808. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.65. TradeUP Acquisition has a 12 month low of $8.33 and a 12 month high of $12.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TradeUP Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPTD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in TradeUP Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,169,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in TradeUP Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new position in TradeUP Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TradeUP Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in TradeUP Acquisition by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 64.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TradeUP Acquisition Company Profile

TradeUP Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

