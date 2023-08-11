Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Acquired by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 365.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 615.6% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TT stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $203.31. 189,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,404. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $139.07 and a fifty-two week high of $209.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.31. The company has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Insider Activity

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,524,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total transaction of $1,253,422.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,659.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,524,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,374 shares of company stock worth $4,080,669. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on TT shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.81.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

