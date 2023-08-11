TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target Raised to $975.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $920.00 to $975.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.62% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $930.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $870.00 to $1,044.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,042.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $820.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $889.07.

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded down $4.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $873.47. 53,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,069. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $499.63 and a 52-week high of $940.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $864.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $789.17. The company has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.76, for a total value of $2,602,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $17,254,776.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.68, for a total value of $2,438,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.76, for a total transaction of $2,602,470.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,254,776.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,852 shares of company stock valued at $51,288,636. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

