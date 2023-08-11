TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $24.94-25.36 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.525-6.585 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.46 billion. TransDigm Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $24.94-$25.36 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on TDG shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,042.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $890.00 to $980.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $920.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $820.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $875.47.

TDG stock traded up $7.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $877.77. The company had a trading volume of 254,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,668. The firm has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of 52.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $499.63 and a 1-year high of $940.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $862.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $788.55.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $1.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $878.41, for a total value of $10,395,103.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.76, for a total value of $2,602,470.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,254,776.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,834 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $878.41, for a total value of $10,395,103.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,852 shares of company stock worth $51,288,636. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 79.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

