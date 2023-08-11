Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Downgraded to Sector Perform Under Weight at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Free Report) from an outperfrom under weight rating to a sector perform under weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Tricon Residential’s FY2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$12.79.

Tricon Residential Stock Up 1.5 %

TCN stock traded up C$0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$11.74. The stock had a trading volume of 357,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,626. Tricon Residential has a one year low of C$9.83 and a one year high of C$15.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.29.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.05). Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 75.29%. The firm had revenue of C$254.92 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 0.7413057 EPS for the current year.

Tricon Residential Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

