Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Downgraded to Sector Perform Under Weight at National Bank Financial

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2023

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Tricon Residential (TSE:TCNFree Report) from an outperfrom under weight rating to a sector perform under weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Tricon Residential’s FY2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$12.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TCN

Tricon Residential Stock Up 1.5 %

TCN stock traded up C$0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$11.74. The stock had a trading volume of 357,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,626. Tricon Residential has a one year low of C$9.83 and a one year high of C$15.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.29.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCNGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.05). Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 75.29%. The firm had revenue of C$254.92 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 0.7413057 EPS for the current year.

Tricon Residential Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN)

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.