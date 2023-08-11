Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.25

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$11.25 and traded as high as C$11.99. Tricon Residential shares last traded at C$11.61, with a volume of 1,132,963 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TCN has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Tricon Residential from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tricon Residential from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.79.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TCN

Tricon Residential Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.25.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$254.92 million for the quarter. Tricon Residential had a net margin of 75.29% and a return on equity of 18.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.7413057 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tricon Residential Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is presently 15.42%.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.