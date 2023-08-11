Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 665 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,150,472,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,073,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,929 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,238,000. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $35.72. 18,695,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,473,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $201.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.65 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.46.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

