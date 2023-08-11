Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,077 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 31.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,534 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 78.7% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.1% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 99,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total transaction of $6,995,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,558 shares in the company, valued at $21,826,287.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total value of $6,995,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,826,287.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,824 shares of company stock worth $13,371,472 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW traded up $4.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $554.95. 1,129,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,622. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $614.36. The company has a market capitalization of $113.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.60, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $561.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $495.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $549.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $589.48.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

