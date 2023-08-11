Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Buys 875 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.6% of Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.42. 7,871,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,091,454. The company has a market cap of $74.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.68. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.