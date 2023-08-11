Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Has $127,000 Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 301.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,275,277,000 after purchasing an additional 241,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,347,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,641,015,000 after acquiring an additional 240,818 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after buying an additional 5,701,989 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,843,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,037,884,000 after buying an additional 2,505,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,532,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $756,977,000 after purchasing an additional 71,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.3 %

Honeywell International stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $188.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,811,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,839,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $125.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.87. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

