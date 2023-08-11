Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.37 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,157 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Adobe by 278.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.22.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $2.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $515.83. 1,871,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,306,166. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.12 billion, a PE ratio of 49.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $494.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $410.16. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $552.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

