Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 100.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,305 shares during the quarter. RTX comprises approximately 1.1% of Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of RTX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RTX in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

RTX Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of RTX traded down $1.55 on Thursday, reaching $86.22. 5,348,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,165,160. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.01.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 62.60%.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.