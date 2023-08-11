Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Invests $32,000 in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $17,346,260,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 6.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVO. DNB Markets cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE NVO traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $181.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,732,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,776. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.00. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $192.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $407.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.46.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.08). Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

