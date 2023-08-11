Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCHP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.18.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.31. 4,534,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,936,875. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.77 and a fifty-two week high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.96%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

