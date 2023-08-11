Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Sells 71,481 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 97.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,481 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 11.2% during the first quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 117,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 11,850 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2.9% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 103,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $563,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2.6% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 44,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.32. The company had a trading volume of 23,171,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,903,285. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 25.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on BAC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BAC

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.