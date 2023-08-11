Trillium Asset Management LLC Acquires 22,553 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,876 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,553 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Ormat Technologies worth $27,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,765 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,330 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 142.0% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,281,000. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays started coverage on Ormat Technologies in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.29.

Ormat Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock opened at $77.15 on Friday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.56 and a 52-week high of $101.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.52 and a 200-day moving average of $85.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 49.77, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $194.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.74 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 5.17%. Ormat Technologies’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.97%.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

