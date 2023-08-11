Trillium Asset Management LLC Acquires 912 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 193,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $24,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $980,759,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,040 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,105,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,037,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,101 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,238,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Prologis by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,430,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,401,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD stock opened at $122.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.66. The company has a market cap of $112.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $138.86.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.48.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

