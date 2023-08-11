Trillium Asset Management LLC Buys 900 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $19,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 65,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 179.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,029 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 146,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,312,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IFF shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $106.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $63.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.64. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $125.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.78 and its 200 day moving average is $88.41.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 18.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.94%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

