Trillium Asset Management LLC Buys 998 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of MSCI worth $21,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 206,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,438,000 after buying an additional 25,143 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,042,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,430,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 916,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,151,000 after buying an additional 21,928 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total value of $1,000,602.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,158,333.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSCI opened at $546.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $497.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $511.48. The firm has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.13. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.00 and a twelve month high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.15. MSCI had a net margin of 39.02% and a negative return on equity of 93.06%. The business had revenue of $621.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 48.38%.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on MSCI from $574.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $565.83.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

