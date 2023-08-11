Trillium Asset Management LLC Grows Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 338,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,010 shares during the quarter. American Water Works accounts for approximately 1.5% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of American Water Works worth $50,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.35 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AWK opened at $139.47 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $162.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.08%.

Several research firms have commented on AWK. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

