Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $82.18 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 2.4% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $82,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,080,549,000 after buying an additional 5,977,885 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after buying an additional 2,385,640 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,398,165,000 after buying an additional 2,247,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StonePine Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 720.0% in the 1st quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 736,903 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $267,798,000 after acquiring an additional 647,035 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 30th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.00.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total value of $48,042,839.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,808,197 shares in the company, valued at $38,111,760,024.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total transaction of $48,042,839.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,808,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,111,760,024.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 399,783 shares of company stock worth $156,186,221. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.9 %

MA opened at $397.14 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $405.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $374.78.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

