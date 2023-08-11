Trillium Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,648 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $45.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.80. The company has a market capitalization of $189.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $46.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.42%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

