Trillium Asset Management LLC Purchases 485 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $29,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 51.9% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Linde by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 17.2% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Linde by 4.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Linde Stock Up 0.7 %

LIN stock opened at $382.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.78. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $393.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $375.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.52.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,855 shares of company stock valued at $17,093,596 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.41.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

