Trillium Asset Management LLC Raises Position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of NanoString Technologies worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 21.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 23,872 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 139,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO K Thomas Bailey bought 15,000 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 75,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,234.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO K Thomas Bailey acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $86,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,388 shares in the company, valued at $434,234.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Young bought 35,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $201,426.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,723. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 80,400 shares of company stock worth $461,826 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NanoString Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NanoString Technologies stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.67, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $149.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.65.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $44.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.45 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 548.25% and a negative net margin of 115.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NanoString Technologies

(Free Report)

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.