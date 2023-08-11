Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 1,505 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $84.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.31 and a 12-month high of $89.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.20.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $108,419.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,222.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $274,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,837,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,690,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,305 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $108,419.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,222.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,407,921 shares of company stock worth $275,327,133 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CBRE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.14.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

