Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 3,370 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 270,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises about 1.3% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $45,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock opened at $216.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.43 and its 200-day moving average is $179.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $129.85 and a 12 month high of $225.76.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 50.81%.

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $2,173,830.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,651,823.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,142.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,935,911 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ETN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.08.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

