Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 5,018 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,018 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $13,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.4% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Sysco by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 205,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,897,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

Shares of SYY opened at $72.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.80 and its 200 day moving average is $74.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $69.22 and a 12-month high of $87.41. The company has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

