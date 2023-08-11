Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 61,130 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,876 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 61,130 shares during the quarter. First Solar comprises 1.1% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of First Solar worth $35,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 200.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 18,216 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 12,159 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter worth $290,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter worth $281,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.1% in the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 10,766 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the first quarter valued at $221,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total transaction of $7,988,401.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,029,895.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total value of $7,988,401.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,029,895.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William J. Post sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.52, for a total transaction of $2,185,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,713.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,090 shares of company stock worth $14,829,377 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FSLR shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of First Solar from $189.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Guggenheim cut their target price on First Solar from $334.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on First Solar from $250.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on First Solar from $222.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.62.

First Solar stock opened at $205.01 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.20 and a 1 year high of $232.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.42 and a beta of 1.37.

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

