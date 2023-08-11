Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKAW) Short Interest Update

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKAW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 91.0% from the July 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Troika Media Group Stock Down 15.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ TRKAW traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 21,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,648. Troika Media Group has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05.
Troika Media Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Troika Media Group
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 5 Best Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 3 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for Troika Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Troika Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.