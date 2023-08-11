Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKAW) Short Interest Update

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKAW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 91.0% from the July 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Troika Media Group Stock Down 15.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRKAW traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 21,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,648. Troika Media Group has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05.

Troika Media Group Company Profile

troika is a forward-looking branding and marketing innovations agency specializing in entertainment and sports media. a recognized category leader and strategic partner with an outstanding portfolio of blue-chip domestic and global media brands, troika is uniquely positioned for future growth and innovation as the market for content and consumer engagement expands through the proliferation of digital media.

