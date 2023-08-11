True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) PT Lowered to C$3.00 at CIBC

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

True North Commercial REIT Stock Down 4.6 %

About True North Commercial REIT

Shares of TSE TNT.UN opened at C$2.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.64. True North Commercial REIT has a 52 week low of C$2.26 and a 52 week high of C$6.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$230.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.36.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

