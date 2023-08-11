TrueUSD 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.92 Billion (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 10th. In the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $2.97 billion and $1.92 billion worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueUSD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003402 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TrueUSD Token Profile

TrueUSD launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 2,968,074,781 tokens. TrueUSD’s official message board is trueusd.medium.com. The official website for TrueUSD is tusd.io. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio.

TrueUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by TrustToken, TUSD provides a digital alternative to USD, offering a stable store of value and means of exchange for people and businesses. TUSD is used for remittances, e-commerce, P2P payments, trading on crypto exchanges, and more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

