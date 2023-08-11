Truworths International (OTC:TRWKF) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Truworths International (OTC:TRWKF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Investec cut shares of Truworths International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Get Truworths International alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TRWKF

Truworths International Price Performance

About Truworths International

Shares of OTC:TRWKF opened at $1.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average is $1.75. Truworths International has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $1.75.

(Get Free Report)

Truworths International Limited, an investment holding and management company, engages in the retail of fashion apparel, footwear, and related merchandise and homeware. It operates through Truworths and Office segments. It serves customers in South Africa, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Republic of Ireland, Namibia, Botswana, Swaziland, and other countries through a network of stores, concession outlets, and an ecommerce channel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Truworths International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truworths International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.