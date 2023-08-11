Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.10 on December 29th

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0953 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Performance

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock opened at $4.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $5.44.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $911.81 million for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 21.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TKC shares. TheStreet lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TKC. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 19,617 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 21.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 37,305 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 31.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

