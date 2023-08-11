Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Turning Point Brands in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of TPB stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,516. The company has a market cap of $452.50 million, a PE ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.81 and a 200-day moving average of $22.71. Turning Point Brands has a 52 week low of $18.81 and a 52 week high of $26.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.62%.

In other news, Chairman David Edward Glazek acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.92 per share, with a total value of $104,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 68,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,915.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 47.6% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes adult consumer products. It operates through Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products segments. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

