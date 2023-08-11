Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Given New $73.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TWLO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Twilio from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Twilio from $80.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Twilio from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.84.

Shares of TWLO stock traded up $1.35 on Wednesday, reaching $61.93. 4,280,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,653,326. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.82. Twilio has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $88.60.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.21. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.82 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $204,821.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,394,410.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total value of $204,821.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,394,410.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $89,933.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,164,947.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,024 shares of company stock valued at $2,132,369. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 25.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,049 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 398.3% during the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 3,019,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,702 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 7,286,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,739,000 after buying an additional 2,265,233 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,589,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $638,930,000 after buying an additional 2,109,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amazon Com Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio in the second quarter worth approximately $112,502,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

