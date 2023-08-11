Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Lowered to $68.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.80% from the company’s previous close.

TWLO has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.84.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded up $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.93. 4,281,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,653,331. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.82. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.38. Twilio has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $88.60.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.21. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.11% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.82 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total value of $204,821.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,034 shares in the company, valued at $12,394,410.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $204,821.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,034 shares in the company, valued at $12,394,410.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elena A. Donio sold 6,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $434,948.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 425,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,516,621.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,024 shares of company stock valued at $2,132,369 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter worth $894,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,765,000 after acquiring an additional 48,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

