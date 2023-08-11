Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Barclays

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $29.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Shares of TWST stock opened at $22.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.26. Twist Bioscience has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $57.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.70.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.13. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 88.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.22%. The company had revenue of $63.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 101.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 257.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 155.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 73.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

