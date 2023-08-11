UBS Group Increases ON (NYSE:ONON) Price Target to $46.00

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.82% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of ON in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ON to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.95.

Get ON alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ON

ON Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of ON stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,318,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,966,121. ON has a 1-year low of $15.44 and a 1-year high of $37.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.35 and a 200 day moving average of $28.70. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 123.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.22.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $420.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.62 million. ON had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in ON by 151.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of ON by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 31,276 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of ON by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 259,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,562,000 after purchasing an additional 46,037 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of ON by 128.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of ON by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

ON Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.