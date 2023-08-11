UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Bought by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. owned about 0.07% of UGI worth $5,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UGI. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in UGI during the first quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of UGI by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 163,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,674,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of UGI by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 20,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of UGI by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,312,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,622,000 after buying an additional 10,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

UGI Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of UGI traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.18. 2,824,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,755,019. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.98. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $43.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

UGI Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is -22.52%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UGI. StockNews.com raised UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of UGI from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of UGI from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Insider Transactions at UGI

In other UGI news, CEO Roger Perreault bought 3,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $99,748.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,677.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

