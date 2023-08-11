Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ultralife from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.
In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $27,885.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,046,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,497.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 20,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.33 per share, with a total value of $87,669.51. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,074,432 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,290.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $27,885.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,046,969 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,497.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 31,301 shares of company stock valued at $138,188. Company insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Ultralife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ultralife in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Ultralife during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ultralife by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.49% of the company’s stock.
Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.
