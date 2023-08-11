Under Armour, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Under Armour in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.01. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Under Armour’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Under Armour from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Under Armour from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

UAA stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.79. 2,497,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,145,836. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $13.05.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Under Armour by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Under Armour by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 81,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Under Armour by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 298,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 213,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kevin A. Plank sold 16,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $98,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 482,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,957,424.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

