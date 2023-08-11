Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 152,300 shares, an increase of 192.9% from the July 15th total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Uni-Select Trading Up 0.3 %

UNIEF traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,350. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.59. Uni-Select has a 12 month low of $24.99 and a 12 month high of $35.97.

Uni-Select Company Profile

Recommended Stories

Uni-Select Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada; and distribution of automotive original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket parts in the United Kingdom.

