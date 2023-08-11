Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 152,300 shares, an increase of 192.9% from the July 15th total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.
Uni-Select Trading Up 0.3 %
UNIEF traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,350. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.59. Uni-Select has a 12 month low of $24.99 and a 12 month high of $35.97.
Uni-Select Company Profile
