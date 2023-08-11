Unigestion Holding SA Boosts Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 314.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $9,709,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth $836,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth $714,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 29,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,339,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Securities dropped their price objective on Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Humana from $568.00 to $599.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.89.

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE HUM traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $493.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,777. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $462.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $490.62. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $423.29 and a 52 week high of $571.30. The stock has a market cap of $61.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.67.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by $0.06. Humana had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $26.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.67 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

