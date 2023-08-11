Unigestion Holding SA Boosts Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 347.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,559 shares during the quarter. McKesson comprises approximately 1.5% of Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in McKesson were worth $27,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Covestor Ltd grew its position in McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in McKesson by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE MCK traded up $6.07 on Friday, hitting $440.06. 666,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,224. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $410.56 and a 200 day moving average of $380.98. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $331.75 and a twelve month high of $441.00. The company has a market capitalization of $59.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. The firm had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays upped their target price on McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. TD Cowen upped their target price on McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.33.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,388,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,885,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total transaction of $1,650,061.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,701,401.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,388,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,885,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,472 shares of company stock worth $8,737,964. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

