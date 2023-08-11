Unigestion Holding SA Buys 23,865 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 307.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,865 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $610,482,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in CME Group by 363.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,739,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,548,000 after buying an additional 1,364,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,595,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,230,000 after buying an additional 1,078,500 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,159,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,220,000 after buying an additional 916,334 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in CME Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,236,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,293,000 after buying an additional 774,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CME traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $205.77. 1,014,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,769. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.62. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $209.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total transaction of $154,567.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,658 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,867.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $2,007,065.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,463,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total value of $154,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,658 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,867.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,591 shares of company stock worth $4,388,993. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

