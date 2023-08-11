Unigestion Holding SA Decreases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Unigestion Holding SA lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 396,582 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 70,644 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 1.9% of Unigestion Holding SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $35,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 843.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $113.07. 5,286,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,443,488. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.44 and a 200-day moving average of $100.76. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The firm has a market cap of $306.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total value of $27,905,950.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $321,490,231.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.37.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

