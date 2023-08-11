Unigestion Holding SA Has $21.05 Million Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,792 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA owned 0.10% of Church & Dwight worth $21,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 11.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after purchasing an additional 15,509 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 27.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 226.2% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 38,777 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 119.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 54.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total transaction of $680,632.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,923,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CHD. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.53.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,172,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,540. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.22. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $100.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.47.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.56%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

