Unigestion Holding SA Sells 57,803 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 57,803 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA owned 0.08% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $12,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at about $834,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 28,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.4% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 631,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $3,343,563.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,976,133.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.97. The stock had a trading volume of 955,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,138. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.08 and a fifty-two week high of $128.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

