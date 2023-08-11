Unigestion Holding SA Sells 89,387 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Unigestion Holding SA trimmed its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 35.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 89,387 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $15,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OMC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Omnicom Group by 683.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,717 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3,737.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,975,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,130,000 after buying an additional 1,923,890 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,851,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,565,000 after buying an additional 820,275 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 293.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 840,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,320,000 after buying an additional 627,214 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 8,773.2% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 498,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,108,000 after buying an additional 492,615 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE OMC traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,387,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,794. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.85 and a 12 month high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $169,416.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $169,416.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total value of $2,367,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,492,774.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

