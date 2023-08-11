Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.3% in the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in Unilever by 0.4% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 46,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in Unilever by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 19,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. DMG Group LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in Unilever by 1.1% during the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UL traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,064,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,886. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.88. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a $0.4702 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

